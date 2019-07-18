Vivo S1 smartphone is set to go on sale in India from 15th August

Vivo has been teasing the launch of Vivo S1 smartphone in the Indian market. Recently, the company launched the Vivo S1 smartphone in Indonesia. The global version of the Vivo S1 is different from the one already launched in China and this global variant is launched in China as Vivo Y7s.

Now, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo S1 will be launched in the Indian market soon and the pre-orders for the same will begin from early August and will start shipping the device from 15th August. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model will be priced at ₹17,990 while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model will be available for around ₹20,000.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and about 90% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. As for the camera department, it boasts a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor. There’s also a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper.

Connectivity options on the device include support for Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and a micro USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Source