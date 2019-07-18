How to view network speed in the status bar [Realme X Guide]

OPPO released the latest version of its Android-based ColorOS i.e. ColorOS 6.0 and the recently launched Realme X features it. The Realme X is the latest mid-range smartphone by Realme that features a pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, and runs on ColorOS 6.0.

The ColorOS has some nice additions to the Realme X which you can make use of. One handy feature that can help you with the internet speeds is to view it in realtime. Yes, you can view the network speed in the status bar in real-time on your Realme X. Read on to know more.

No matter if it’s Wi-Fi network or Mobile Data, the network speed indicator will show you the real-time speeds in the status bar in KB/s whenever you download or stream anything on the phone. If you are downloading something and you think it’s slower than usual, check the internet speed in the status bar.

This guide will walk you through for enabling the network speed indicator on Realme X.

View Network Speed In The Status Bar [Realme X]

To enable the network speed indicator, go to the Settings and enter the Notification & Status Bar. Under that, find the Show Real-time Network Speed option and enable it.

Enter Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and turn on the slider ‘Show Real-time Network Speed‘

Now check the status bar to see the real-time speeds of the network on your Realme X.

