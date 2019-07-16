Realme X Quick Review

Alongside the Realme 3i, the company also launched the midranger Realme X featuring pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Realme X is priced at Rs 16,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and competes the Xiaomi Redmi K20. Check out our quick review of the Realme X.

Realme X Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels | 395 ppi), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie Fingerprint Scanner | Face Unlock: Yes, under the display | Yes

Yes, under the display | Yes CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 360 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 360 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB RAM. LPDDR4X

4 GB OR 8 GB RAM. LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD card slot

128 GB UFS 2.1, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Dual Cameras (48 MP + 5 MP), LED Flash

48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1/2 mm, 0.8 µm, PDAF

5 MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture

AI Scene Detection, Color Boost, Portrait, Nightscape, Expert, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Panorama, HDR, AI Beautification

16 MP, f/2.0 aperture, 1/3 mm, 1.0 µm Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (dual band), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), Dual-VoLTE support

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), Dual-VoLTE support Battery: 3,765 mAh, VOOC Charge 3.0 (20W), 55% in 30 minutes

3,765 mAh, VOOC Charge 3.0 (20W), 55% in 30 minutes Colors: Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond Red

Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, and Diamond Red Price: ₹16,999 (4 GB RAM), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM), also comes in Spider-Man Edition, Master Edition (Onion & Garlic)

₹16,999 (4 GB RAM), ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM), also comes in Spider-Man Edition, Master Edition (Onion & Garlic) Availability: 24th July via Flipkart and Realme.com

Design, Display & Performance

Speaking of the Realme X, it appears to be an upgrade to the Realme 3 Pro in design aesthetics and cameras. The Realme X offers a pop-up camera and a full-screen design which the Realme 3 Pro certainly missed.

To differentiate the Realme X with the Realme 3 Pro, you will find a glass finish back with chrome frames, a full-screen design with the pop-up selfie camera, AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and the impressive 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera.

Moving to the design of the Realme X, the front has a 6.53-inch full-screen notchless-style AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has least bezels and has been significantly upgraded as compared to the Realme 3 Pro. Realme X is among the top smartphones to flaunt an AMOLED screen at this price.

Since the notch has been removed the selfie camera is moved to the top using a motorized pop-up mechanism. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera that pops out when you take a selfie and unlock the phone using its Face Unlock feature. Realme claims that the elevating mechanism has been tested 200,000 times.

On the back, you will see a glass finish design, we have the Polar White variant while there’s another variant in Spac Blue. The rear side has beautiful S-shaped 3D patterns that look visually appealing and eye-catchy. Also on the back is a vertically aligned dual-camera setup with an LED flash.

There’s a USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm jack, loudspeakers, and a microphone at the bottom. The top has a pop-up camera opening and a secondary microphone. The left side has volume control while the right side carries a power button in Yellow theme and a dual SIM tray supporting 2x nano SIM cards. You don’t get a microSD card slot on the Realme X, however, you get 128 GB internal storage which seems sufficient.

Software, User Interface, & Performance

On the software front, the Realme X is backed with the newest ColorOS version 6.0 based on the Android 9 build. The Android 9 Pie has a security patch level 5th June 2019. The interface is pretty much the same we saw on the Realme 3 Pro and the rest of the phones running on ColorOS 6.0.

The ColorOS has a number of additions to the Android, you get loads of features in-built with the interface. The UI comes with bloatware pre-installed on the phone, although you can remove it if not needed. The UI performance is fast and smooth and was lag-free in our initial use.

In terms of performance, the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme X both are on the same league, you will find the same Snapdragon 710 CPU with Adreno 616 GPU paired with 4 GB RAM LPDDR4X and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage. The Realme X though comes in 8 GB RAM variant as well that comes at a cost of Rs 3,000.

The Realme X also comes with Hyper Boost 2.0 acceleration engine for gaming and is further enhanced by the two apps, Game Space and Game Assistant.

The performance seems as identical as with the Realme 3 Pro and is also one of the fastest smartphones in its class. It is fueled by a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC Charge 3.0 fast charging support that charges 55% battery in 30 minutes and 100% battery in 78 minutes. It comes with a 30W VOOC charger rated 5V and 4A.

Cameras

One of the key highlights of the phone is the cameras, the rear side has a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP secondary camera. The 48 MP f/1.7 uses Sony’s IMX586 sensor which is popular among the upper-end midrangers. The 5 MP f/2.4 camera is for the depth measuring for Portrait shots with bokeh effects in the background.

On the front, there is a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera that pops out from the top and retracts when not in use. The pop-up mechanism gives more space to the screen and removes any blocked areas where the notch resides.

The camera features include AI Scene Detection, Color Boost, Portrait, Nightscape, Expert, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Panorama, HDR, and AI Beautification. The camera records videos up to 4K resolution and 720p at 960 frames per second which is far better in its segment.

Here are photo samples we took from the Realme X camera and the results were quite surprising.

Realme X Camera Samples

Early Verdict

For the price it holds, the Realme X seems to be the game-changer in the mid-range segment. Features such as the AMOLED screen, pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint scanner, 48 MP Sony IMX586 camera, and Snapdragon 710 CPU are more than enough to prove itself. The Realme X also comes in Spider-Man Edition and Master Edition (Onion & Garlic) in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants all at the same price of Rs 19,999.