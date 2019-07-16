Realme teases a new flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

Within hours of Qualcomm announcing the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, Realme took to Weibo to welcome the new chipset with the text “Hello, Snapdragon 855+”. This hints that the Oppo-backed company is gearing up to launch a new phone powered by the same chipset.

It seems likely that the Realme’s SD855+ powered smartphone is in the works, it’s not yet known when the phone will get launched. But, this is a significant development from Realme which has so far focused on entry-level and budget smartphones only.

As we reported, Realme is also gearing up to launch the Realme 5 smartphone in the Indian market before Diwali this year. But given that the series focuses on the budget segment only, it’s highly unlikely that the Realme 5 is the one powered by SD855+ processor.

Apart from Realme, other smartphones brands such as Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic, Vivo NEX, and Vivo iQOO are also expected to launch their new smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. Asus has already confirmed that the upcoming ROG Phone II will come powered by this new chipset from Qualcomm.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset comes with an increase in CPU and GPU performance, 5G, gaming, AI and XR. It features Qualcomm Kryo 485 CPU built on Arm Cortex Technology which now runs on a clock speed of up to 2.96 GHz compared to the Snapdragon 855 which runs on a clock speed of up to 2.84GHz.

The graphics department is handled by Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU that offers a 15 percent increase compared to Snapdragon 855. While the bump in numbers is not significant compared to Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 855 Plus will be ideal for gaming.

Realme has also confirmed that it will be launching a 5G smartphone in the Indian market by the end of this year. The 5G phone from Realme is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC so this new phone with SD855+ could get launched after the launch of its 5G smartphone.