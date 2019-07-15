Asus ROG Phone II will come powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

It’s already known that Asus is working on its next-generation gaming smartphone, dubbed as Asus ROG Phone II, which is all set to get launched in China on 23rd July. Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has revealed its chipset.

Asus has today announced that the upcoming Asus ROG Phone II will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor. The company also claims that with this, it will become the first gaming smartphone to be powered by the SD855 Plus SoC.

The Kryo 485 CPU in the Snapdragon 855 Plus will run at up to 2.96 GHz, which represents a 4.2 percent improvement compared to the 2.84 GHz of the Snapdragon 855. Also, the Adreno 640 GPU on the chipset is clocked 15 percent faster than in the current Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform.

The smartphone recently appeared on the certification website, revealing that at least one variant of the device would come with a 30W fast charger. It is also likely to inherit the 120Hz display that we saw on its predecessor.

Further, the poster for the phone’s launch event has a Tencent logo which means that Asus and Tencent are working on the development and optimization of existing and new games from the developer.

Along with all this, it is said that the company could also launch a few accessories for the gaming smartphone. However, it remains to be seen if the old accessories designed for the first-gen ROG phone would also work on the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 2.