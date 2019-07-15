Huawei Watch GT Active launched in India for ₹15,990

Huawei has today launched a new wearable device, a smartwatch in the Indian market — Huawei Watch GT Active. It comes with an improved design and a new bezel pattern color compared to the Watch GT Sports and Classic Editions that were launched in India earlier this year.

The specifications of the Watch GT Active are quite similar to the previous generation model. The smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and 326ppi pixel density.

For connectivity, the device comes with Bluetooth 4.2 that connects to Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 and above. The device also comes with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. It is rated 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 meters.

Other sensors on the device include 3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass and comes with features for climbing and trail running tracks. The Triathlon mode can record complete data of your triathlon activity of swimming, cycling and running, including activity transitions.

It comes with Huawei TruSeen 3.0 heartrate monitoring and Huawei TruSleep 2.0, among other features and offers up to 14 days of battery life. The wearable device has a new Fluoroelastomer strap improves the overall texture and creates a more durable and comfortable wearing experience.

The Huawei Watch GT Active comes in Green and Orange strap colors and is priced at Rs. 15,990 and is now available for purchase through online marketplace Flipkart. It is backed by a 1-year warranty and 10 days of replacement policy.