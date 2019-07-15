Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone all set to get unveiled on 17th July

Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of its upcoming Android One smartphone — Mi A3. The phone will be a third-generation device under the company’s Mi A lineup.

Now, after teasing it for a few times, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi A3 will get unveiled at a launch event on 17th July. It will be launching two models in this series — Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite or Mi A3 Pro. The phone will be the global variant of the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e launched in China.

Apart from that, the company has also shared a few teasers on Twitter, revealing some of the features. It confirms that the phone will come with improved performance, in-display fingerprint scanner and larger battery capacity compared to the Mi A2.

Recently, images and specs of the Mi A3 were leaked online, revealing that it will be made available in three colors having gradient effect — Blue, Grey, and White. As for the specifications, the device will come with a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display having 2240 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.

There are conflicting reports about the phone’s chipset. While some say that it will be powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC, a new report claims that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset. In the camera department, the phone will come with a triple camera setup on the back panel, consisting of a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors.

It is said that the smartphone will be running the stock Android 9 Pie operating system, being a part of Andriod One program and the company will also promise updates for two years. The phone will come with a 32 MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. The device will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

