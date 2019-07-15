Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC announced with overclocked CPU and improved GPU

Qualcomm has today announced its latest Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform which is nothing much than an incremental upgrade to the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform. The company says that it is primarily aimed at providing an elite gaming experience.

It comes with an increase in CPU and GPU performance, 5G, gaming, AI and XR. The Snapdragon 855 Plus features Qualcomm Kryo 485 CPU built on Arm Cortex Technology now runs on a clock speed of up to 2.96 GHz compared to the Snapdragon 855 which runs on a clock speed of up to 2.84GHz.

As for the graphics, it is handled by Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU that offers a 15 percent increase compared to Snapdragon 855. While the bump in numbers is not significant compared to Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 855 Plus will be ideal for gaming.

The Vulkan 1.1 Graphics Driver is now 20 percent more power efficient than Open GL ES and this Mobile Platform also features software enhancements such as Game Jank Reducer, Game Fast Loader, Game AntiCheat Extensions, and more.

The updated AI Engine offers a total capacity of more than 7 trillion operations per second (7 TOPs). The chipset still does not have a built-in 5G modem. It comes with an integrated multi-gigabit Snapdragon X24 LTE 4G modem while 5G connectivity is provided using the X50 5G modem separately.

The company has announced that devices with Snapdragon 855 Plus are expected to get launched later this year. Asus has already announced that the ROG Phone II will be the world’s first gaming phone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.