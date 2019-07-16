Realme 5 to reportedly get launched in India before Diwali

Realme, the smartphone brand launched last year, has taken the Indian mid-range smartphone by storm and managed to get a significant market share. It is growing at such a fast pace that Xiaomi, the leading smartphone brand in India, is also gearing up to give it a tough fight.

The company launched two new smartphones this week in the Indian market — Realme X and Realme 3i. Now, as per the reports, Realme will not be launching the Realme 4 smartphone but instead is working on Realme 5.

The report further adds that the Realme 5 will be launched in India before Diwali. While nothing much is known about the smartphone yet, it is believed that the phone will be priced around ₹10,000. The indicative pricing is in line with its predecessors.

There will also be a Pro model of the smartphone, which will understandably be more expansive compared to the standard model. The upcoming smartphones were also spotted on EEC in Russia. Earlier the phone was expected to be the Realme 4 series but that is not the case.

Currently, the Realme X is the company’s flagship smartphone which was launched yesterday in the Indian market. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It packs up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

As for the camera, it features a dual-camera setup on the backside, consisting of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up camera. It runs ColorOS 6 and is powered by a 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

