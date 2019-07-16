Asus ROG Phone II images leak online revealing its front panel

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the Asus ROG Phone II, the Taiwan-based company’s next-generation gaming smartphone, will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

We recently reported that the phone will be launched in the Chinese market on 23rd July. For this phone, the company has also partnered with Chinese giant Tencent for enhancing the gaming experience.

Now, ahead of the phone’s launch, a couple of real-life images of the ROG Phone II have been leaked online, which showcases the phone’s front panel. It looks similar to its predecessor with stereo speakers and a 120 Hz display.

The front-facing selfie camera is placed above the screen in the upper-right corner but it is not yet known which resolution it supports. Also, there’s no notch or punch-hole on top of the design as the company opted to go with the traditional route.

One leaked image shows that the user will be able to manually adjust the phone’s refresh rate from 60 Hz to 90 Hz to 120 Hz. However, nothing much is known about this upcoming smartphone. But it’s a wait of a few more days before it goes official.

The smartphone recently appeared on the certification website, revealing that at least one variant of the device would come with a 30W fast charger. It is also likely to inherit the 120Hz display that we saw on its predecessor.

Source