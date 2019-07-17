Nubia Red Magic 3 powered by SD855 Plus SoC is coming soon

ZTE’s Nubia had launched the Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone earlier this year, powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The gaming smartphone made its way to the Indian market last month.

Now, just days after the announcement of the upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor, the company has announced the Nubia Red Magic 3 variant that will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ octa-core chipset which will get launched soon.

Asus has already confirmed that the upcoming ROG Phone II will come powered by the newly announced SD855+ chipset. Apart from that, Realme has also teased a new smartphone powered by the same chipset but nothing much is known yet.

While it’s confirmed that a new variant of the Nubia Red Magic 3 will get launched soon, it remains to be seen if the SD855+ powered model will replace the current model powered by SD855 SoC.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 flaunts a 6.65-inch Full HD+ ultra wide-screen HDR AMOLED display which offers 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

The device comes in three RAM and storage versions — 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 12 GB + 256 GB. However, only the 8 GB and 12 GB RAM models are launched in India. As for the camera configuration, the device comes with a single 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling.

In the software department, the phone runs Android 9 Pie OS. It also comes with Red Magic Game Space 2.0 which is a gaming-focused dashboard allowing users to organize and quick-launch games, fine-tune performance settings and fan speeds. The phone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W quick charging.