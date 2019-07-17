Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro launched in India; packs SD855 SoC, triple rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera
Along with the Redmi K20 smartphone in India, Xiaomi also launched its bigger sibling — Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro “The Alpha Flagship” in the Indian market at the same launch event. The phone was first announced in the Chinese market along with the K20 a couple of months ago.
The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and 600 nits brightness. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz along with Adreno 640 GPU.
It comes with an 8-layer graphite cooling system. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 10. It also comes with the second-generation Game Turbo mode for enhancing the gaming experience.
The device packs 6/8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The 6 GB RAM model comes with 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage while the 8 GB RAM model comes in 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage options.
As for the camera setup, there are three camera sensors on the back panel. It consists of a 48 MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens, an 8 MP secondary 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, and a 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture.
On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the pop-up mechanism. Just like the standard version, this Pro model also features a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio chip.
Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W SonicCharge, a fast charging technology.
The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes in three color options — Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black. As for the pricing, the 6 GB + 128 GB version is priced at ₹27,999 while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is priced at ₹30,999.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 640 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10
- Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens + 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture + 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio chip
- Colors: Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 27W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price of 6 GB + 128 GB: ₹27,999
- Price of 8 GB + 256 GB: ₹30,999
- Availability: From 22nd July via Flipkart and Mi.com