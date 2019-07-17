Along with the Redmi K20 smartphone in India, Xiaomi also launched its bigger sibling — Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro “The Alpha Flagship” in the Indian market at the same launch event. The phone was first announced in the Chinese market along with the K20 a couple of months ago.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and 600 nits brightness. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz along with Adreno 640 GPU.

It comes with an 8-layer graphite cooling system. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 10. It also comes with the second-generation Game Turbo mode for enhancing the gaming experience.

The device packs 6/8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The 6 GB RAM model comes with 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage while the 8 GB RAM model comes in 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage options.

As for the camera setup, there are three camera sensors on the back panel. It consists of a 48 MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens, an 8 MP secondary 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, and a 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the pop-up mechanism. Just like the standard version, this Pro model also features a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio chip.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W SonicCharge, a fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes in three color options — Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black. As for the pricing, the 6 GB + 128 GB version is priced at ₹27,999 while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is priced at ₹30,999.

