After weeks of teasing the launch of Redmi K20 series smartphones in the Indian market, Xiaomi has today finally launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India.

The smartphone was first launched in China in May this year. With a starting price of ₹17,990, the phone will go on sale in India from 23rd July via Flipkart.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

The phone comes with an improved seventh-generation under-display fingerprint sensor for better security. The device is packed with 6 GB of RAM and offers two variants in terms of internal storage — 64 GB and 128 GB with UFS 2.1 technology.

In the camera department, it features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens. It also comes with an 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture and a 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling. For the front-facing camera, the company has adopted the trendy pop-up mechanism. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Hi-Fi audio chip. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi K20 comes in three colors — Flame Red, Carbon Black, and Glacier Blue. The 6 GB + 64 GB model is priced at ₹21,999 while the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs ₹23,999 and will go on sale from 22nd July via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi K20 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10

Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, DCI-P3 Color Gamut, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens + 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture + 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary sensor with Dual LED Flash, f/1.75 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, 6P lens + 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture + 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Flame Red, Carbon Black, and Glacier Blue

Flame Red, Carbon Black, and Glacier Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India