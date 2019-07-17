Vivo recently launched the global variant of the Vivo S1 smartphone starting from Indonesia. The smartphone is different from the Vivo S1 launched in China earlier this year. Now, the global variant of the Vivo S1 has been launched in China as Vivo Y7s.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and about 90% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. The handset packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

As for the camera department, it boasts a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor. There’s also a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include support for Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and a micro USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y7s comes in two color options — Sea Wind Blue and Wave Blue. It is priced at 1,798 Yuan (~$260) and will be available for purchase in China from 20th July.

Vivo Y7s Specifications

GPU: ARM Mali-G52 GPU

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS

Rear Camera: 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture + 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor + 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor for depth sensing

Internal Storage: 128 GB

Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability