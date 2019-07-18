Netflix to soon launch mobile-only streaming plans in India

Media streaming platform Netflix is all set to introduce new mobile-only streaming plans for all the users in India. The company had been testing this plan for several months in a few countries and has now informed its shareholders about the rollout in the Q3 of 2019.

As the name itself suggests, the new plan will enable users to stream content only on smartphones. The mobile-only streaming plan will reportedly be cheaper than Netflix’s existing subscription plans which starts at ₹500.

While the company is yet to officially reveal the pricing of this mobile-only plan, the company was charging ₹250 to its users during the trial phase. The company could offer its new low-cost plan with 480p standard definition video stream quality, which is the same as its current basic plan.

In a letter to its shareholders, the company said: “We believe this plan will be an effective way to introduce a larger number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand our business in a market where Pay-TV ARPU is low (below $5). We will continue to learn more after the launch of this plan.”

The introduction of a cheaper plan could help the company gain more mobile-only users and a fast-growing content consumer for the video streaming platform. But it’s noteworthy that Netflix will likely remain the costliest video streaming service in the country.

Currently, Hotstar — one of the most popular media streaming platform in India, offers subscription starting at ₹199, while Amazon Prime Video is priced at ₹129 per month and ₹999 for a year. Other players in the market include Viu, Voot, Sony LIV, among others.

