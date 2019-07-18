Huawei’s Harmony OS could go official as soon as next month

We already know that Huawei has been working on its own new operating system named HongMeng OS for the Chinese market. Recently, the company filed a trademark for a new name for the operating system — Harmony OS.

Now, insiders aware of the development claims that the Harmony OS from Huawei could go official as soon as next month. It is also being said that the operating system will debut with the Honor TV, which was recently confirmed by the company’s President.

Honor is calling its Smart TV as Honor Smart Screen and it is being said that the Harmony OS will be the key selling points for the upcoming television set. Huawei’s chief executive of the consumer business Yu Chengdong said that the release of HongMeng could be this Autumn or next Spring at the latest.

The OS codenamed Ark OS has been under development since 2012 but came to the fore only recently after Huawei’s ban came in force. While the OS is set to go official soon, some reports indicate that the HongMeng OS or the Harmony OS will be around 60% faster than Android.

The platform has been designed to be a versatile operating system that not only works on smartphones but a wide range of products, including routers, network switches, tablets, computers and data centers.

The development comes at a time when Huawei is all set to unveil its EMUI 10 custom user interface at the company’s upcoming Annual Developer Conference on 9th August.

