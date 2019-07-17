How to view battery percentage in the status bar [Realme X Guide]

Realme recently launched two new smartphones, the Realme X and Realme 3i. The Realme X features a full-screen pop-up camera design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC, and ColorOS 6.0. But, just like the rest of the Android smartphones, the Realme X also doesn’t show the battery percentage in the status bar by default.

To check the battery percentage on Realme X, you need to go through the Settings menu and then Battery. However, there’s an easy way to glance at the remaining battery percentage right in the status bar next to the battery icon without going to the Settings. Here’s how can you do it to get the percentage in the status bar.

View Battery Percentage In The Status Bar [Realme X]

One of the easiest ways to enable the battery percentage in the status bar is to enter the Settings and Battery under it, and then swipe down to the bottom to see ‘Show battery percentage on status bar‘ option which adds a percentage next to the battery icon seen in the status bar.

Go to Settings -> Battery -> Show battery percentage on status bar.

This will add the remaining battery percentage in the status bar next to the battery icon. Here’s a screenshot showing you how to enable battery percentage on Realme X.

That's how you can view the battery percentage in the status bar on your Realme X.

