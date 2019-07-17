Huawei start rolling out GPU Turbo 3.0 to its popular smartphones in India

Chinese giant Huawei has today announced that it has started rolling out a new update to its popular smartphones which brings GPU Turbo 3.0 for enhancing the smartphone experience. The update is being rolled out to devices such as Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova3i, Huawei Y9 among others.

The GPU Turbo 3.0 feature energizes gaming performance without exorbitantly snacking on the battery, says the company. The benefits include a smooth and seamless experience and improved battery performance while gaming.

The latest version of GPU Turbo is exclusively available on the Huawei P30 Pro as of now. It cuts down on SoC power consumption by 10 percent and optimizes the performance of the underlying system to provide a seamless gaming experience.

Besides faster touch response and lower energy consumption, the new GPU Turbo also reduces frame drops and results in a higher average frame rate compared to when the feature is switched off.

Interestingly, the feature is no longer limited to Huawei’s flagship devices and the Chinese company is now pushing it to the budget devices as well.

Furthermore, GPU Turbo 3.0 supports a number of Android games which are optimized for it. The list of games include Fortnite, Knives Out, Battle Bay, Crazy Taxi, Real Racing 3, Into the Dead 2, NBA 2K19, Dragon Nest M, Duel Links, PES2019, DRAGON BALL LEGENDS, FIFA Mobile, Free Fire, Minecraft, Helix, Plants vs. Zombie Heroes, Subway Surfers, Brawl Stars, Speed Drifters, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Vainglory, Arena of Valor, Rules of Survival, and NBA 2K18.

The company has also announced the rollout of EMUI 8.1 update for P20 Lite users in India. Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei Nova 3i, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Nova 3 will receive the update in the second phase, next week, beginning 24th July.