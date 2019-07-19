Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone to launch in China on July 30

After launching the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone earlier this year, the Xiaomi-backed company is now gearing up to launch the Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone in China. The company has announced a launch event for the same on 30th July.

While nothing much is known about this upcoming smartphone, it is believed that the Black Shark 2 Pro will come powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor.

The announcement for the launch of the Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone comes just days after Nubia confirmed that it will soon launch the Nubia Red Magic 3 powered by the SD855 Plus chipset. Taiwan-based Asus has already confirmed that the upcoming ROG Phone II will come powered by the SD855+ chipset and will launch on 23rd July.

The newly announced chipset comes with an increase in CPU and GPU performance, 5G, gaming, AI and XR. The Snapdragon 855 Plus features Qualcomm Kryo 485 CPU built on Arm Cortex Technology now runs on a clock speed of up to 2.96 GHz compared to the Snapdragon 855 which runs on a clock speed of up to 2.84 GHz.

The Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED pressure sensitivity display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 43.5ms input latency and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

The device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0. Running on Android 9 Pie OS, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology.

Source