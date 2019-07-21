Realme X vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 – Which one should you pick?

Last week, Realme launched its flagship smartphone in the Indian market — Realme X. The phone was originally launched a few months ago in China. A couple of days after that, Xiaomi brought the Redmi K20 mid-range smartphone to the Indian shores.

Now, both these phones come with somewhat similar features such as a pop-up front-facing camera, AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. So, if you are planning to get a new device in the mid-range segment, which one to go for? Let’s find out.

Design and Display

The Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 smartphone has glass panels on the front as well as the backside with an aluminum frame in between. On the other hand, the back panel of the Realme X is made up of plastic. However, on both these phones, wherever the glass is used, it is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In the display department, the Realme X features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 395ppi pixel density. On the other hand, the Realme K20 comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with the same 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution with 403ppi pixel density.

While the Realme X offers a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, the K20 offers 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Both the devices come with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. So, in terms of displays, both the devices seem to be pretty similar.

Also, both of these smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is pretty accurate. However, the working of the sensor on the Realme X is much faster compared to the Redmi K20.

Performance

The Realme X smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor while the Xiaomi Redmi K20 smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor.

While the SD710 is manufactured using the 10nm process, the SD730 chipset is manufactured using an 8nm node. As for the graphics processor, both these SoC comes equipped with Adreno 616 GPU. The SD710 comes with 2 Kryo 3xx cores at 2.2 GHz and 6 x Kryo 3xx cores at 1.7 GHz while the SD730 SoC comes with 2 Kryo 360 cores at 2.2 GHz and 6 Kryo 4xx cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The Realme X comes in two options — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 comes with 6 GB of RAM and two storage options to choose from — 64 GB and 128 GB. Both the phone uses the UFS 2.1 storage, which is decently fast.

For enhancing the gaming performance, the Realme X comes with HyperBoost and GameBoost whereas the Redmi K20 offers Game Turbo 2.0. Xiaomi’s smartphone also comes with an 8-layer liquid cooling technology to keep the temperature in check.

In this department, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 clearly has a lead compared to the Realme X with an improved processor and added features.

Camera

In the camera department, there’s a dual-camera setup on the back of the Realme X featuring a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi K20 features a triple camera setup on the back. It comes with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP secondary sensor and an 8 MP tertiary sensor.

On the front side, the Realme X has a 16 MP snapper while the Redmi K20 features a 20 MP snapper. Both the devices have a self-elevating pop-up camera mechanism. However, on usage, the pop-up mechanism of Realme X is faster than the Redmi K20.

Both these smartphones come with several features such as Night Mode, Googles Lens integration, among others. Overall, both the phones have pretty good cameras but the Redmi K20 seems to be taking the lead with better configuration.

Software, Connectivity, and Battery

Both the smartphones are running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box but what makes the difference is the custom user interface. The Realme X comes loaded with ColorOS 6.0 whereas the Redmi K20 comes with MIUI 10 with Poco Launcher.

In the end, in terms of software, it comes to the personal liking of the user interface. While the MIUI 10 with Poco Launcher seems better than plain MIUI offering from Xiaomi, it carries the risk of having advertisements served to you.

Connectivity options on both devices are almost the same. The phones feature Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

As for the battery capacity, the Realme X is powered by a 3765 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support while the Redmi K20 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Bottom Line

In terms of features, both the smartphone are somewhat on the same line, however, if you are looking for hardware power, the Redmi K20 takes the lead here. But, if we have to rate the device based on the features and pricing, both the smartphones are good.

So, if you have the budget, going for the Xiaomi Redmi K20 makes sense which starts at ₹21,999. But for a starting price of ₹16,999, the Realme X is also a solid offering from the Oppo-backed company. You can check out our review of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 here.