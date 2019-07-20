Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to get launched in India soon via Amazon

Recently, it was reported that China-based Huawei will soon be launching a new smartphone in the Indian market featuring a pop-up front-facing camera. This meant that either the P Smart Z or Y9 Prime (2019) will get launched in India as these are the only two phones from Huawei to have the self-elevating front-facing camera.

Now, all the developments points to the launch of Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) in India by the end of this week. The phone’s teaser on Amazon India teases that it’s “coming soon” but the exact launch date has not been revealed.

The smartphone has already been launched in China so we know what to expect. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and 391ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core chipset coupled with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 graphics processor.

It comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. As for the camera configuration, it features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 16 MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth-sensing unit.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up shooter for taking selfies and video calling. The device runs EMUI 9 user interface based on Android 9 Pie operating system and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Specifications