Oppo K3 launched in India; features Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual rear cameras and pop-up selfie camera
As expected, Oppo has officially launched the Oppo K3 mid-range smartphone in the Indian market. It will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon India in three colors — Nebula Purple, Green, and White, and the device will go on sale from 23rd July at 12:00 PM.
The Oppo K3 is the successor of the Oppo K1 smartphone that was unveiled earlier this year as the most-affordable phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of specification, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display from Samsung with 19.5:0 aspect ratio and 91.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio.
It also comes with the next-generation in-display fingerprint scanner. Powering this mid-range smartphone is the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, which is coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes in two variants — one with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and another with 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage.
The phone features dual camera sensors on the back panel featuring a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary camera sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.
Oppo K3 Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 616 GPU
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0
- Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.1% STB ratio and DC Dimming support
- Rear Camera: Dual camera — 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C
- Other: In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Colors: Nebula Purple, Green and White
- Battery: 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price of 6 GB RAM model: ₹16,990
- Price of 8 GB RAM model: ₹19,990
Launch offers
- Instant discount up to ₹1,000 on Axis Bank Credit/Debit cards
- Amazon cashback of ₹1,000
- No cost EMI up to 6 months
- Lenskart gift voucher worth ₹5,000
- Jio Benefits worth ₹7,050
- Up to ₹12,000 discount for OYO