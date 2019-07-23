Redmi reveals details about its upcoming 64 MP camera smartphone

Yesterday, Xiaomi-backed Redmi had shared a camera sample taken from a smartphone featuring a 64 MP camera sensor. Today, the company has revealed details about the camera setup of this upcoming unnamed smartphone.

As per the details revealed by the company on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back panel. Among those four camera sensors, the primary one will be of 64 MP.

The company further added that the images taken using the device could be around 20 MB in size and the resolution will be well over 8K TVs and could probably be the highest ever resolution from a smartphone camera ever.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed which camera sensor it will be using but it is believed that the company will be using the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 64 MP camera sensor which comes with pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm that offers 16 MP images as four pixels are merged to work as one to increase light sensitivity.

So far, we know that the Redmi, as well as Samsung and Realme, are working on smartphones featuring a 64 MP camera sensor. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had shared the camera sample of a 64 MP sensor while confirming the upcoming 64 MP camera smartphone.

With all three smartphone makers working on the next-gen camera setup, it remains to be seen which one of them becomes the first company to launch a smartphone having a 64 MP camera.