Jio GigaFiber to reportedly start commercial operations from 12th August

Jio GigaFiber, which is the high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) offering by Reliance Jio Infocomm, is reportedly getting its commercial launch on August 12. Some reports indicate that the launch will take place during the annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries.

The company had announced the limited launch of Jio GigaFiber at its last AGM last year. At that time, the company had kicked-off the broadband service through Jio GigaFiber in 1,100 cities across India through a registration process.

Last week, when the company announced its quarterly financial results, it revealed that the ongoing beta trials of Jio GigaFiber services are in their final stages. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, had said: “Beta trials of JioGigaFiber services have been very successful and the entire bouquet of smart home solutions would soon be rolled out to targeted 50 million households and beyond.”

With JioGigaFiber, customers will not only be offered speeds of up to 1 Gbps, but, they will also get other services like Ultra-HD entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistant, VR gaming, digital shopping, and smart home solutions.

Jio GigaFiber was originally available with a security deposit of Rs. 4,500. However, Reliance Jio recently brought a new version of its optical network terminal (ONT) device that is available at a security deposit of Rs. 2,500.

The ONT device is designed to enable home broadband, voice calls, and IPTV through a single connection. It currently offers ultra-high-speed Internet of up to 100 Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps.