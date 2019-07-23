Honor Band 5 fitness tracker with blood oxygen level sensor launched

At the Honor 9X launch event in China, Huawei’s sub-brand also launched a new wearable device — Honor Band 5, which as the name suggests, is the successor to the Band 4.

The fitness tracker comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED color display with 282 PPI and 2.5D curved glass on top. It features a number of new dials to match the different needs of the user. But the highlight of this new smart band is the blood oxygen level sensor.

It can measure the blood SpO2 levels, indicating the level of oxygen in the user’s blood. This is a game-changing feature for a smart band that costs less than $30, clearly having an edge over the recently launched Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

The device also comes with features like 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor, sleep monitor with the ability to detect six different types of sleeping problems, and 10 different sports modes that include indoor and outdoor running, cycling, swimming, and a few other cardio activities.

Similar to the Mi Band 4, it is also waterproof up to 50 meters, allowing users to wear the wearable device while swimming in order to track calories. It also has features like remote camera capture, smart reminders, phone finder, etc.

As for the battery life, the company claims that the fitness tracker can last for around 14 days on a single charge. The Honor Band 5 is offered in two versions — Standard variant and an NFC variant. It is priced at 189 yuan ($28) for the standard version and goes up to 219 yuan ($31) for the NFC version.

The band for the fitness tracker will be available in three colors options — Black, Blue, and Light Pink. The standard version will be up for sale in China later today while the NFC version goes on sale on July 29 on Vmall and other online retailers.