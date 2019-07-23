Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is all set to launch in India on 1st August

Last week, we reported that China-based Huawei is gearing up to launch its new smartphone in India — Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). Well, now we know the phone’s launch date for the Indian market.

Through a landing page on Amazon India, it has been confirmed that the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) will get launched in India on 1st August. It also looks like the device will go on sale exclusively through Amazon India.

The smartphone has already been launched in China so we know what to expect. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and 391ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core chipset coupled with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 graphics processor.

It comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. As for the camera configuration, it features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 16 MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth-sensing unit.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 16 MP pop-up shooter for taking selfies and video calling. The device runs the EMUI 9 user interface based on Android 9 Pie operating system and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Specifications