Asus has today announced its next-generation gaming smartphone — Asus ROG Phone II, which as the name suggests, is the successor of the ROG Phone launched last year.

The smartphone comes in Black color but the pricing and availability details of the ROG Phone II will be revealed tomorrow, at the launch event in China.

Coming to the specifications of the ROG Phone II, it features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes with a 3D vapor chamber that efficiently transfers heat away from the chipset and into the body while gaming and there are vents on the back.

Unlike its predecessor, this one now comes with an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. In the camera department, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel 125° ultra-wide camera. On the front side, there’s a 24-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NFC, and USB Type-C port. Other features include dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier and Hi-Res audio.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated ultrasonic AirTriggers with faster haptic response rate and vibration latency of 20ms. Thus, you no longer have to raise your fingers before tapping. The handset runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 6000 mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging technology.

There are several accessories such as AeroActive Cooler II, Aero Case, TwinView Dock II, ROG Kunai Gamepad, Mobile Desktop Dock, Pro Dock, WiGig Display Dock Plus and ROG Lighting Armor Case. We should know more about all these at the launch event tomorrow.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 has been launched in six variants, four of which are now up for pre-orders in China, all of which pack 128 GB storage. The pricing of the phone starts at 3,499 yuan (approx. $509) and goes up to 6,199 yuan (approx. $901).

Asus ROG Phone II Specifications

CPU: 2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor RAM: 8/12 GB

8/12 GB GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU Operating System: ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 9 Pie

ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, up to 4K 60fps video recording + 13 MP 125° ultra-wide camera

48 MP primary camera with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, up to 4K 60fps video recording + 13 MP 125° ultra-wide camera Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.0

128/256/512 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C, NFC

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C, NFC Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier,3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Quad mics with noise-cancellation

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier,3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Quad mics with noise-cancellation Battery: 6000 mAh with ASUS HyperCharge 30W fast charging technology

Pricing and Availability