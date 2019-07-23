Huawei partners with Micromax to expand its offline presence in India

Huawei Consumer Business Group has today announced that they are entering into a strategic partnership with Micromax Informatics in India. The main objective of this is to expand its customer portfolio and presence in the offline market in India.

The China-based Huawei, along with Micromax will devise fitting strategies that will help the brand gain a stronger foothold in the Indian consumer electronics market. Under a phased expansion plan, the idea is to be present across the country starting from cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Kolkata, and Jaipur will be targeted amongst others.

Currently, Huawei primarily sells through retail partners, to reach out to its existing and potential customers across the length and breadth of the country.

The company is also planning to bring more consumer-centric product and technology innovation through its state-of-the-art R&D center in Bengaluru. Huawei says that its R&D in India is driven by local talent who contribute significantly towards technological innovation.

Huawei spent over $15 billion in R&D last year and the company ranks fifth globally in the 2018 EU Industrial R&D investment scoreboard. According to a recent report from IDC, Huawei is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world.

The company sold 200 million smartphones in 2018, setting yet another new milestone. It also managed to ship 100 million devices by the end of May, thus reaching the 100 million mark faster than it did last year. Huawei claims that it has managed to mark a new 3-month sales record with its P30 series, managing to reach 10 million sales in 85 days, which is two months faster than the P20 series.