How to customize accent color themes on OnePlus 7 Pro [OxygenOS Guide]

The OxygenOS is filled with lots of customizations, the newest entry in the flagship segment, the OnePlus 7 Pro runs on the OxygenOS version 9.5 and this guide will show you how to change the interface theme and accent color on the OnePlus 7 Pro (or the OnePlus phones based on the OxygenOS).

Customize Theme And Accent Color On OnePlus 7 Pro [OxygenOS 9.5]

The Accent color will be applied on the text, the appearance of your settings page, notification panel, app drawer background, volume controls, and visible in OnePlus apps including Phone, Messages, Contacts, Calculator, and more.

To change the theme and accent color on your OnePlus phone, visit the Settings and then Display.

Under Display settings, scroll through the bottom and find the Accent color which lets you change the theme color of the interface, the default comes in Blue.

Go to Settings -> Display -> Accent color.

Choose the accent color you want to keep and tap the OK button.

You can either choose the theme in Light or Dark or Colorful, just above the Accent color, you will find the Theme options.

Notice the text, icons, settings, and the rest of the interface will turn Red since we picked the Red or turns the color you choose.

