Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to feature touch bezel design

Recently, renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 were leaked online. Now, a report has surfaced which reveals details about the design of the upcoming smartwatch as well as some of its features.

The report coming from SamMobile claims that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will come with a touch bezel design where a touch sensor around the bezel of the display to simulate the rotating bezel. Thus, the software would accept the touch input just like the physical rotating bezel used to.

Notably, before the company ditched the rotating bezel design with the launch of the Galaxy Active Watch earlier this year, Samsung used the rotating bezel mechanism for user input as its signature feature for its smartwatches. Tizen OS, which powers the company’s wearable devices, is also designed to accept such interface.

Further, the report adds that the Galaxy Watch Active2 will come in two models — 44mm and 40mm. The 44mm Active2 will have a 1.4-inch display while the 40mm variant will see a 1.2-inch display. Both the devices will come with 360×360 AMOLED panels with DX+ glass.

Also, it is said that the smartwatch will come in Bluetooth and LTE variant and will apparently have 768MB and 1.5GB of RAM respectively. It is also being touted as the company’s first smartwatch to have support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available in Stainless Steel and Aluminium for both sizes and in Black and Silver color options. The Pink Gold color will be offered for the 44mm and 40mm in Aluminium while Gold will be available for both sizes in Stainless Steel.