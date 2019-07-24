As the month of September is approaching, reports about the next-generation iPhone have now started surfacing online. While the leaks related to the upcoming iPhones starting emerging since the past several months, we are now getting more accurate information as the launch nears.

As per the reports, the Cupertino-giant will be launching three iPhones this year which will come with the company’s proprietary lightning port instead of the USB Type-C port. Also, they will be powered by the Apple A13 SoC which will be manufactured using the 7nm process.

The report further adds that internally, the iPhone 11-series phones from Apple have codenames D42 and D43 which will replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively while the replacement of the iPhone XR is being called N104.

Furthermore, the D42 and D43 will come with an LED display panel while the N104 will have the LCD “Liquid Retina” display. It will also come with a new Taptic engine which will replace the 3D touch feature. The high-end model will also come with triple camera setup and the front-facing camera is expected to have 120 fps slow-mo video support.

The renders of the alleged design of the upcoming iPhones have already leaked online. It shows that the camera module will be housed inside a square-shaped box in the top-left corner. The design has been criticized by most of the users but it remains to be seen if the company actually goes ahead with this design. We’ll know for sure when the devices go official in September this year.

Source