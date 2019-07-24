Huawei Nova 5i Pro scheduled to launch in China on 26th July

Huawei has scheduled a launch event in China on 26th July where the Chinese giant will launch the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G smartphone in its home country. Today, the company has confirmed that it will launch another smartphone at the same event — Huawei Nova 5i Pro.

This development comes just a month after the company had launched the Nova 5 series with the launch of Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro and Nova 5i smartphones in China. The Nova 5i Pro was also rumored to launch in June but that didn’t happen.

The video teaser shared by the company reveals that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole display that will house a 32 MP front-facing camera. On the back, the device will be equipped with four camera sensors with a 48 MP sensor being the primary one.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 810 octa-core SoC manufactured using the 7nm process. The smartphone is also expected to be available for pre-sale at 16:08 local time via stores like Vmall and JD.com. As per the reports, the phone could be named as Mate 30 Lite for the global markets.

The Huawei Nova 5i Pro has already appeared on TENAA which confirms that the phone features a 6.26-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display that offers Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It will come with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The quad-camera setup on the back features a 48 MP sensor + 8 MP sensor + 2 MP sensor + 2 MP sensor. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own EMUI 9.1 custom user interface. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.