Samsung Galaxy M40 will be available through offline stores from next week

Last month, Samsung launched the Galaxy M40 smartphone in the Indian market, making it the top-end model so far in the company’s all-new Galaxy M lineup. Later that month, the phone went on sale in India through Samsung’s own online store and Amazon.

Now, just a month after the phone’s availability, the company is all set to start selling the smartphone through offline stores as well. Our sources have confirmed that the Galaxy M40 will go on sale via offline channels from next week in India.

This is quite a surprising move given that the Galaxy M-seres was meant for the online-only sales model. The smartphone comes in only one variant — 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, carrying a price tag of Rs. 19,990. The device is offered in two color options — Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, a contrast ratio of 1200:1, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 480 nits of brightness. The display panel also comes with screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations on the handset.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, which is paired with Adreno 612 GPU and 6 GB of RAM. This is the first Galaxy M-series to come powered by the Qualcomm chipset instead of the company’s own Exynos SoC.

It packs 128 GB of internal storage and has a microSD card slot that supports memory expansion of up to 512 GB. For taking selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the back panel.

On the back, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an AI scene optimizer and f/1.7 lens. It also comes with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Specifications