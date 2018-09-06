Honor Band 4 announced with colored AMOLED display, heart rate monitor and 50 meter water resistance

At an event in China, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched two new smartphones – the Honor 8X and the Honor 8X Max. However, these aren’t the only products Honor launched. Alongside the 8X and 8X Max, Honor also launched the Honor Band 4.

The Honor Band 4 is a fitness tracker and is successor to the Honor Band 3 that was launched last year. Being a fitness tracker, the Honor Band 4 comes with the usual slew of features that you find on some other fitness trackers. It also comes with heart rate monitor that constantly keeps a track of your heart rate while you perform different activities like running, walking, cycling and more.

The Honor Band 4 also comes with a 0.95-inch colored AMOLED touch display that’s covered with 2.5D curved glass. This display not only shows you date and time, but also shows you the data pertaining to different activities you perform. Apart from that, it also displays call, message and app notifications so that you can take a quick glance at them.

That said, the Honor Band 4 is water resistant up to a depth of 50 meters, which means you don’t have to bother yourself with removing it when you decide to go for a swim. Oh, and yes, just like its predecessor, the Honor Band 4 also comes with a button.

The Honor Band 4 comes with a 100 mAh battery that can offer 6-day battery life with sleep tracking and continuous heart rate monitoring. However, Honor says that you can expect a battery life of 14 days on standby with sleep and heart rate monitoring turned off.

The wristband of this fitness tracker is made out of silicone, and, it comes in three different colors – Black, Blue and Pink. There’s also a Running Edition that comes with monochrome POLED display and doesn’t have heart rate sensor in tow. It also comes with a smaller (77 mAh) battery, but, offers improved data like cadence, foot strike pattern, step length and more.

Honor Band 4 Specifications

Display: 0.95-inch colored AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass

0.95-inch colored AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later) Sensors: 6-axis Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IR Light Wearing Detection Sensor

6-axis Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IR Light Wearing Detection Sensor Other: Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, 50 meter water resistance

Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, 50 meter water resistance Dimensions: 43 x 17.2 x 11.5 mm

43 x 17.2 x 11.5 mm Weight: 23 grams approx.

23 grams approx. Colors: Black, Blue, Pink (Running Edition available in Red, Yellow and Green colors as well)

Black, Blue, Pink (Running Edition available in Red, Yellow and Green colors as well) Battery: 100 mAh

Honor Band 4 Price and Availability

Price: ¥199 (around $29/₹2095)

¥199 (around $29/₹2095) Price of Running Edition: ¥99 (around $15/₹1042)

¥99 (around $15/₹1042) Availability: Goes on sale in China from September 20. No word on availability in other markets.

