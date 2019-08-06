Realme 64 MP camera smartphone to go official on 15th August

Realme has scheduled an event in New Delhi, India on 8th August where the company is expected to showcase its upcoming smartphone featuring a 64 MP camera sensor. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be launching the same smartphone in China on 15th August.

The Oppo-backed company has shared a new poster online on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo revealing that the phone will be unveiled on 15th August. The China event is scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM local time.

The poster clearly mentions “64 MP” between the camera sensors. The image also confirms that the camera sensors are aligned vertically and the camera module is placed at the top-left corner. Howerver, there’s a possibility that the company will just showcase the device and will launch it at a later date.

Along with being the first smartphone to feature a 64 MP camera sensor, it will also become Realme’s first smartphone to have a quad-camera setup. The company has not even launched a smartphone with triple-camera setup and is so far limited to dual-camera only.

The smartphone will be using Samsung ISOCELL 64 MP GW1 1/1.72″ sensor with a mega 1.6µm pixel that is claimed to offer clear shots in low light too. It comes with pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm that offers 16-megapixel images as four pixels are merged as one.

Realme had earlier confirmed that the 64 MP camera smartphone will be first launched in India. Currently, there’s nothing more known about this upcoming phone. We are not sure if it will be a part of the X-series from Realme and the company will introduce a new series with this device.