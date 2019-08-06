Fossil announces its Gen 5 smartwatches with better iPhone support for $295

Watchmaker Fossil has introduced its new fifth-generation of Wear OS-powered smartphones under its aptly named Fossil Gen 5 lineup — Carlyle HR and Julianna HR. Apart from the bumped up specs, the smartwatch now comes with better support for iPhone users.

The Fossil Gen 5 comes with a 44 mm stainless steel case and features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 328ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100, the wearable SoC that claims to improve battery life and general performance in Wear OS watches.

The devices are water-resistant up to 3ATM and come with a variety of pre-installed apps, including one called Cardiogram which claims to be able to pick up signs of undiagnosed diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension, and atrial fibrillation. Notably, there’s no ECG (electrocardiogram), which uses hardware rather than just software to detect heart issues.

It comes with a swim-proof speaker that lets the smartwatch talk back when using Google Assistant and also lets the user take phone calls using the watch itself. While the feature was already available for Android users, this time Fossil has introduced this for iPhone users as well.

The smartwatches pack 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. They also come with NFC for contactless payments via Google Pay, a heart rate sensor, standalone GPS.

Fossil offers six color options for the Gen 5 — three of them fall under the “Julianna HR” moniker and comes with a golden ring surrounding the watch face while the other three are called “Carlyle HR.” Both of them have the same overall look and dimensions and are compatible with 22 mm straps. All the models of the smartwatch are priced at $295 and are now up for grabs.