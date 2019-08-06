Huami’s new wearable device Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India for ₹6,999

After launching Amazfit Verge smartwatch in India earlier this year, Huami has now launched a cheaper variant of the same, Amazfit Verge Lite in India. This new wearable device is priced at ₹6,999 and is now available for purchase via Flipkart.

The smartwatch features a 43 mm diameter dial that houses a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 glass layer up top. The company claims that the glass is durable and has an anti-fingerprint coating.

The device is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance certification, which means it’ll survive to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

It also includes a bunch of fitness-tracking features such as running, cycling, and elliptical training with real-time monitoring. There’s also multi-sport tracking feature, a heart-rate monitor, a built-in location tracking feature, and more.

The Amazfit Verge Lite also comes with a self-developed high-precision optical sensor for a more precise and reliable heart rate monitoring data. It also provides 24 hours of continuous heart rate monitoring with a comprehensive daily and weekly view on the heart’s condition.

Other features of the device include an in-built GPS + GLONASS, music control, app notifications, set up alarms, event reminders, and customizable watch faces. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE and GPS+GLONASS and is powered by a 390 mAh battery that is claimed to offer 20 days of battery life.