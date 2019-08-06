LG has today shared a teaser video on its various social media profiles announcing that it will be hosting an event at IFA Berlin on 6th September. The event will start at 10:00 am CEST (1:30 PM IST). The teaser shows dual screen support and a game running on both the screens.

The teaser indicates that the company could launch a dual-screen accessory with the V50 ThinQ 5G that adds a second 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ display for better gaming and multitasking experience. In select games, the Dual Screen can be used as a dedicated controller when connected to the smartphone.

The company has already said that it will be introducing an upgraded dual-screen with the new smartphone later so that we can see some improvements. While the teaser doesn’t reveal the name of any smartphone, it’s likely that the company will announce the LG V60 ThinQ smartphone.

Currently, there are no details available about this upcoming flagship smartphone — LG V60 ThinQ but we can expect the phone to have QHD+ OLED screen, Snapdragon 855 Plus and 5G support powered by Snapdragon X50 5G Modem, camera improvements and more.

As for the LG V50 ThinQ, it comes with a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision main display with QHD+ resolution. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There are three rear cameras – 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP and an 8 MP + 5 MP front-facing camera. Running on Android 9 Pie OS, the device is powered by a 4000 mAh fast-charging battery.