Huawei’s upcoming flagship Mate 30 Pro to feature two 40 MP camera sensors

Huawei’s upcoming flagship lineup is the Mate-series devices and the company is now gearing up to introduce the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones in the coming months. As the phone’s launch nears, more details about them keep surfacing online.

In the latest development, a new report claims that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the top-end model in the lineup, will come with two 40 MP camera sensors.

The smartphone will come with a 40 MP main sensor and a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The main has the same resolution as its predecessor but has a larger 1/1.55-inch sensor, while the ultra-wide-angle camera will be of similar size with the P30 Pro’s main camera — a 1/1.7-inch sensor.

The company will also be adding a third camera sensor, which is expected to be a telephoto lens of 8 MP. Since the P20 Pro had a triple-camera setup, there’s a possibility that the Chinese giant could offer a quad-camera setup with the Mate 30 Pro.

Reports also indicate that the Pro model of the Mate 30 will come with Huawei AirGlass, a new display protection technology from the company which will replace Corning Gorilla Glass. It will also have “SuperSensing” camera module, which sounds similar to the one we saw in the P-series flagship series from Huawei launched earlier this year.

If the Mate 30 Pro gets a fourth camera sensor on the back, it could be a ToF sensor. The smartphone is also said to have Cine Lens feature for those times you want to record videos with the ultrawide angle lens. Some reports are also suggesting 50x digital zoom support. However, to know for sure, we’ll have to wait for some more time.

