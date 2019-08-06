Huawei’s EMUI 10 is all set to go official on 9th August

Huawei is currently gearing up for its Developers Conference that is scheduled to kickstart on August 9th. The company is expected to make hardware and software announcements, including the unveiling of the long-anticipated HongMeng OS.

Now, the company has confirmed that it will be announcing the EMUI 10 on 9th August. This is a surprising move from the company given that there’s nothing known about this newer version of the user interface.

The EMUI 10 is expected to roll out with the upcoming Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones when they get launched later this year. It’s not yet clear if the upcoming EMUI 10 is based on Android Q or Android 9 Pie operating system.

Since the stable version of Android Q is not yet official, we doubt EMUI 10 will be based on it. However, a few reports claims that it will be based on Android 10. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a couple of days more.

Nonetheless, we expect to see a few features of the Android Q making their way to the EMUI 10, such as new gestures, notification bubbles, sharing shortcuts, new privacy controls and more. Since the company has worked hard on features like Game Mode and AI, we are expecting new AI-related features focused on performance, gaming, and fluidity.

At the Huawei Developers Conference 2019. the Chinese giant is also going to launch Honor Smart Screen, which will be running HongMeng OS. It will be interested to see what else it up the company’s sleeves for the conference.