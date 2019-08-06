Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 announced; features Super AMOLED display and rotating touch bezel

After many leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally announced the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. As the name itself suggests, it is the successor of Galaxy Watch Active that was introduced earlier this year.

This new smartwatch comes in 44 mm and 40 mm models with 1.4-inch and 1.2-inch curved Super AMOLED screen with rotating touch bezel that turns both clockwise and counter-clockwise to advance screens, allowing users to select favorite apps.

Both the display sizes come with a Super AMOLED panel with 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. Under the hood, they are powered by the company’s own Exynos 9110 dual-core processor clocked at 1.15 GHz.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 can manually track over 39 workouts with seven of them automatically activated, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and dynamic workouts.

It also comes with new health sensors on the back, which take in readings faster and the watch also helps tracking real-time stress levels through Samsung Health. It also provides access to guided meditation programs through integration with Calm.

The product is rated 5ATM + IP68 water resistance and is MIL-STD-810G certified for durability. Connectivity options include optional LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou. The 44 mm model is powered by a 340 mAh battery while the 40 mm model is powered by a 247 mAh battery both of which supports WPC-based wireless charging.

It comes with support for real-time voice and text translation in more than 16 languages. Also, all of the usual Samsung services like SmartThings, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay (NFC-only) and Bixby are present too.

The wearable devices come with an upgraded One UI that offers a simple, clear and natural user experience for navigation. It comes in two styles — lightweight aluminum with a casual Fluoroelastomer (FKM) Band, and premium solid stainless steel with a leather strap.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Aluminum version comes in Silver Cloud, Aqua Black and Pink Gold colors with the Fluoroelastomer (FKM). On the other hand, the Stainless Steel version comes in Silver, Black, and Gold with Leather Strap colors.

