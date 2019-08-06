Top 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs.20,000 in India – August 2019

With so many smartphones getting released in the mid-range segment it becomes confusing for an individual to choose the perfect smartphone for his needs. Hence, to overcome that we’ve picked the top 5 best mobile phones under Rs.20,000 which are available in India.

1.POCO F1

Available at a price of Rs.17,999, The POCO F1 comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the top and powering it there’s a 4000mAh battery inside. On the back, it has a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup which clicks decent photos. There’s a 20MP camera on the front for Selfies, and it comes with 64GB Storage which is expandable via hybrid micro-SD card slot. Launched in August 2018, The POCO F1 remains one of the best phones under the Rs.20,000 price segment. You can read our full review for the POCO F1 here.

2.Realme X

Launched on 15th July 2019, Realme X costs Rs.19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant and is currently sold via flash sales on Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

The Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch full view AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Inside the phone, there’s an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and a 3765mAh battery powering it which supports VOOC fast charging. The phone comes with an In-display fingerprint sensor which has a good response time. As far as cameras are concerned there’s a 16MP pop-up camera on the front and a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4) dual-camera setup on the back. You can have a look at the camera samples and check out the quick review of the Realme X here.

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi, the company which has been dominating the Indian Smartphone Market since the last 2 years launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this year on March 13, 2019. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in 2 variants, and you can buy it from Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website and offline stores.The 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage variant costs Rs.13,999 whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs.15,999.

The phone comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and a 4000mAh high capacity battery. Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD bezel-less display with waterdrop notch and offers us a USB Type C charging port which supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 Technology along with that there is a 48MP AI Rear Camera with Sony IMX 586 sensor on the back. For the selfies, there’s a 13MP AI Selfie Camera on the front with Beautify and AI Portrait mode present in the camera app. We tested out the Redmi Note 7 Pro and got some amazing shots with its camera setup.

4.Vivo Z1Pro

Vivo Z1Pro starts at a price of Rs.14,990 for its base variant and Rs.16,990 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The phone comes with a powerful 5000 mAh Battery, has a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Camera setup on the back, a triple card slot and 32 MP In-Display Front Camera which makes the device stand out from the other devices. There’s also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for the device which is priced at Rs.17,990. All the three variants of this phone come in Sonic Black, Sonic Blue, and our Mirror Black color options.

The Vivo Z1Pro packs a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-Core Processor and comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with 90.77% screen-to-body ratio. You can purchase Vivo Z1 Pro via Flipkart and Vivo E-Store and you can check out our first impressions of the Vivo Z1 Pro here.

5.Samsung Galaxy M40

Coming up next on our list is the Samsung Galaxy M40 which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. The phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Internal Storage which is further expandable to 512GB with a Hybrid slot. It has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity O Display and comes with a premium dual-tone design. Surprisingly Samsung offered a 32MP + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera setup on this one and there is a 16MP front camera for the selfies. The phone has no headphone jack and this might be a bummer for some people out there but overall it’s a pretty decent phone under Rs.20,000 segment. You can read more about the Samsung Galaxy M40 here.

While these were the Top 5 best phones under Rs.20,000, you can also check out the new Redmi K20 by Xiaomi which comes at a price of Rs.21,999 and can be bought for Rs.21,000 with the ICICI Bank instant discount offers on Mi India and Flipkart.