Vivo Z1Pro Hands-on And First Impressions

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone featuring an in-screen camera, the Vivo Z1Pro is a midranger with a full view display with a hole inside for the camera. Other than that it features a massive 5,000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core SoC, and triple cameras on the rear side. Take a look at our hands-on and first impressions on the Vivo Z1Pro.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 × 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio

FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie Fingerprint Scanner | Face ID: Yes, at the back | Yes

64 GB OR 128 GB internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Triple Cameras (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

Design, Display, Build, & Ergonomics

The Vivo Z1Pro emerges with a punch hole selfie camera in the top-left corner worth 32 MP AI-based. In addition to the pop-up cameras, Vivo also entered the punch-hole cameras segment which is likely going to compete the Samsung Galaxy M40. We have seen such punch hole camera design on top phones like the Honor 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10e.

On the front, the Vivo Z1Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a small hole for the selfie camera. On the back, you can see a 3D gradient curved design with dual colors and glass finish. The display has tiny bezels and curves on the sides, the overall feel of the phone is good.

There’s a physical fingerprint scanner on the backside and a triple camera setup (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) with an LED flash vertically placed. This is the Sonic Blue color while there are two more variants of the phone in black – Mirror Black & Sonic Black.

The bottom has no USB Type-C port but a micro USB instead, rivals Samsung Galaxy M40 offers a USB Type-C port. The left side has a dedicated Google Assistant key and a triple slot SIM Tray carrying two 4G nano SIM slots and a microSD card slot to expand the storage.

In terms of software and user interface, the Vivo Z1Pro runs on the new UI FunTouch OS version 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The software comes with a number of pre-install apps or you can say bloatware which can be removed if not required.

The new FunTouch OS 9 adds in Multi Turbo technology that includes Center Turbo, AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo features. It also comes with Ultimate Game Mode, which brings voice changer, sound-localization training center, 4D game vibrations, do not disturb, and blue light filter.

Triple Cameras & In-Screen Selfie Camera

The rear side has a tri-camera setup (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) housing a 16 MP main camera with f/1.78 aperture, another 8 MP camera with super-wide-angle lens (120-degree FOV), and an additional 2 MP camera for portrait shots or bokeh shots. The front side offers a whopping 32 MP sensor for selfie needs.

We took some shots to see how the Vivo Z1Pro clicks, see the samples below.

Vivo Z1Pro Camera Samples

Snapdragon 712 Octa-Core CPU & 5,000 mAh Battery

When we talk about the performance of the phone, the Vivo Z1Pro shines out with its 2.3 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The Vivo Z1Pro is the first smartphone in India to equip a Snapdragon 712 CPU under the hood and competes with the likes of Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro in terms of performance.

Digging more into the CPU, the Snapdragon 712 is based on the 10nm process and consists of eight Kryo 360 cores clocked at a maximum 2.3 GHz. It’s probably the same 10nm Snapdragon 710 chip with higher clock speed, hence the performance is slightly above the Realme 3 Pro. It comes with a dedicated gaming mode powered by Adreno 616 GPU that’s capable of running games on medium to high settings with any hiccups.

There are a total of three variants, the base one with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage priced at Rs 14,990, the second one with 6 GB RAM and the same 64 GB storage priced at Rs 16,990, and the top variant with 6 GB RAM and as much as 128 GB storage priced at Rs 17,990.

On the battery side, the Vivo Z1Pro packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery which ensures a battery life of as long as 2 days. Compared to the competition in terms of battery, the Vivo Z1Pro is significantly ahead. Vivo says the Z1Pro offer 21 days of standby time, 40 hours of voice calling, 13 hours of YouTube playback, and 7.5 hours of PUBG MOBILE gameplay.

To charge the battery, the Z1Pro supports 18W fast charging as well as reverse charging feature.

Early Verdict

The Vivo Z1Pro is impressive for its features, triple cameras, a full view display with an in-screen camera, fast Snapdragon 712 CPU coupled with a 5,000 mAh battery. For those who demand performance and longer battery life, the Vivo Z1Pro should be ideal, there’s nothing better you can get at this price.