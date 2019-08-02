Oppo-backed Realme has already confirmed that it is working on a smartphone featuring a 64 MP primary camera. The company has even shared cample samples of this upcoming smartphone.

Now, Realme India has today confirmed that the upcoming smartphone with 64 MP quad-camera setup will be showcased in the country on 8th August in New Delhi. The company is calling it a “camera innovation” event.

Along with being the first smartphone to feature a 64 MP camera sensor, it will also become Realme’s first smartphone to have a quad-camera setup. The company has not even launched a smartphone with triple-camera setup and is so far limited to dual-camera only.

The smartphone will be using Samsung ISOCELL 64 MP GW1 1/1.72″ sensor with a mega 1.6µm pixel that is claimed to offer clear shots in low light too. It comes with pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm that offers 16-megapixel images as four pixels are merged as one.

Realme had earlier confirmed that the 64 MP camera smartphone will be first launched in India. Currently, there’s nothing more known about this upcoming phone. We are not sure if it will be a part of the X-series from Realme and the company will introduce a new series with this device.

Apart from Realme, Xiaomi-backed Redmi is also working on a new smartphone featuring 64 MP camera sensor. It has also shared camera samples, showcasing the upcoming smartphone’s capabilities when it comes with the camera performance.

