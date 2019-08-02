Vivo starts taking pre-orders for Vivo S1 in India through offline stores

Vivo has already confirmed that it will be launching the Vivo S1 smartphone in the Indian market on 7th August. Now, ahead of the smartphone’s launch, a report from 91Mobiles indicate that the company has started taking pre-orders for the same through offline stores.

As per the report, the pre-orders for the smartphone will continue till 7th August and the customer needs to pay ₹2,000 for the same. The report adds that only the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is available for pre-order.

While the company is yet to reveal the phone’s specifications as well as the variants and pricing details, they have already been leaked online. The Vivo S1 will come in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Coming to the pricing, as per the leak, the 4 GB + 128 GB model will cost ₹17,990 while the 6 GB + 128 GB model will be priced at ₹19,990. The top-end model of the smartphone packing 8 GB + 128 GB configuration will cost ₹24,990.

As for the specifications, the handset features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and about 90% screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 12nm octa-core SoC. It could come with either 4 GB or 6 GB RAM model with up to 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, it boasts a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultrawide secondary sensor. There’s also a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32-megapixel snapper.

Connectivity options on the device include support for Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, and a micro USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.