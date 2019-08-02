Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone’s new variants appear on TENAA

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark recently launched a new gaming smartphone — Black Shark 2 Pro. The smartphone goes on sale in China today and is being offered in two variants — 12 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Now, it seems that the company is getting ready to launch new variants of the smartphone soon. The TENAA listing of the upcoming variants of the Black Shark 2 Pro has surfaced online. It reveals that the phone will get 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM models as well as a new internal storage option of 512 GB.

When launched, the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage model of the smartphone will be the cheapest one and the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model could the most expensive in the lineup. However, we’ll soon know for sure which variants are getting launched.

Currently, the 12 GB + 128 GB model is priced at 2,999 Yuan (~$434) while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is priced at 3,499 Yuan (~$507).

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It supports HDR support, the touch response speed of 34.7ms with touch algorithm optimization especially for gaming, and includes a dedicated DC dimming 2.0.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor and comes with liquid cooling 3.0 that promises improved cooling. The phone packs 12 GB of RAM and is offered in two storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB that has UFS 3.0 technology. It also features the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0. Under its hood, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

As for the connectivity options, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Black Shark 2 Pro Specifications