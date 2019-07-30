Black Shark 2 Pro launched in China, packs Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and 12 GB RAM

As expected, Xiaomi-backed gaming smartphone maker Black Shark has today launched an upgraded version of its Black Shark 2 smartphone, which is dubbed as Black Shark 2 Pro. The phone comes with an upgraded design and the back panel is touted to offer an improved grip.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 108.9% DCI–P3 color gamut and offers 430 nits brightness. It also has HDR support, the touch response speed of 34.7ms with touch algorithm optimization especially for gaming, and includes a dedicated DC dimming 2.0.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor. It also comes with liquid cooling 3.0 that promises improved cooling with the liquid-cooled plate and liquid-cooled tube to reduce the CPU’s core temperature.

The phone packs 12 GB of RAM and is offered in two storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB that has UFS 3.0 technology. It also features the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the camera department, the device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0. Under its hood, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

As for the connectivity options, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

The Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone comes in five color options — Electric black, Ice ash, Blue, Orange, and Purple. The 128 GB storage model costs 2,999 yuan (~$435) while the 256 GB storage model is priced at 3,499 yuan (~$508). It is available for pre-order from today and will go on sale in China from August 2nd.

Black Shark 2 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 108.9% DCI – P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness

6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 108.9% DCI – P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture + 12 MP telephoto secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture + 12 MP telephoto secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0

20 MP with f/2.0 Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Liquid Cooling 3.0

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Liquid Cooling 3.0 Colors: Electric black, Ice ash, Blue, Orange, and Purple

Electric black, Ice ash, Blue, Orange, and Purple Battery: 4000 mAh with 27W fast charging

Pricing and Availability