Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 set to launch on 5th August

It’s already known that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is in works and thanks to the leaks and rumors, we already know a few details of the upcoming product. Now, the South Korean giant has now confirmed that the smartwatch will get launched on 5th August.

The launch date is just a couple of days ahead of the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note10 series on 7th August. The company has shared a teaser along with the announcement which highlights the heart rate sensor flickering, possibly suggesting the rumored EKG capability.

But reports indicate that the feature won’t be ready until 2020. Moreover, the video also confirms the Galaxy Tab S6 will be launching at some point later today. It is expected to come with Snapdragon 855, dual rear cameras, and an S Pen.

Recently, a report has surfaced which reveals details about the design of the upcoming smartwatch as well as some of its features. Prior to that, renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 were leaked online.

The smartwatch will come with a touch bezel design where a touch sensor around the bezel of the display to simulate the rotating bezel. Thus, the software would accept the touch input just like the physical rotating bezel used to.

It is said that the Galaxy Watch Active2 will come in two models — 44mm and 40mm. The 44mm Active2 will have a 1.4-inch display while the 40mm variant will see a 1.2-inch display. Both the devices will come with 360 × 360 AMOLED panels with DX+ glass.

Also, it is said that the smartwatch will come in Bluetooth and LTE variant and will apparently have 768MB and 1.5GB of RAM respectively. It is also being touted as the company’s first smartwatch to have support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available in Stainless Steel and Aluminium for both sizes and in Black and Silver color options. The Pink Gold color will be offered for the 44mm and 40mm in Aluminium while Gold will be available for both sizes in Stainless Steel.