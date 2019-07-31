Samsung Galaxy M20s to reportedly come powered by 5830 mAh battery

It seems that Samsung is on a spree on launching new mid-range smartphones covering most of the price segment. After launching several devices under the Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series, the company is now working on offering an iterative upgrade for some of those models.

We recently reported that the company will soon launch Samsung Galaxy A30s smartphone which is already under production, now reports reveal that the company will soon launch a new M-series smartphone named Samsung Galaxy M20s.

As per the reports, the Galaxy M20s will come with a huge 5830 mAh battery, which is the higher capacity than the one present in M20 — 5,000 mAh. The M20s’ model number is allegedly SM-M207, and the gigantic battery it packs will have the product code EB-BM207ABY.

If the 5,830 mAh value is the ‘rated’ capacity, then the ‘typical’ capacity could actually be as much as 6,000 mAh, which is quite impressive. It is still unclear when Samsung will make the Galaxy M20s official, and also which countries it plans to launch it in.

The Galaxy M-series smartphones are restricted to some developing countries only and the upcoming device is also expected to follow the same. While the service was launched as an online-only, the company is making the devices available offline as well, starting with Galaxy M40.