Redmi teases a new smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

Just a day after MediaTek announced the Helio G90T chipset focused towards the gaming smartphones, Xiaomi-backed Redmi has teased a new smartphone powered by the same chipset is in works in China. Xiaomi India has also confirmed that it will be launching an Helio G90T-powered smartphone.

The MediaTek Helio G90T is an octa-core processor with two Cortex A76 CPU cores working at 2.05 GHz and six Cortex A55 CPU cores clocked at 2 GHz. The processor supports up to 90Hz displays, 64-megapixel camera sensor with quad-camera setup and up to 10 GB of RAM.

Since the chipset looks like to be an affordable offering, it’s unlikely that the devices powered using this MediaTek chipset will be able to compete against premium gaming phones such as Black Shark 2 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 2.

This is the second smartphone confirmed by Redmi to be in works. Earlier, Redmi had confirmed that it will soon launch a new device featuring a 64 MP primary camera sensor. The brand has also shared camera samples captured using the same device.

Lu Weibing, who is heading the Redmi brand, recently hinted that the company will be hosting a launch event in China in August. While it is believed that the company could announce its 40-inch and 70-inch Redmi TVs, some reports indicate that Redmi could also unveil its 64 MP camera smartphone at the same event in China.

